Tom Still: MIdwest lags in economic parity
0 comments

Tom Still: MIdwest lags in economic parity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. – The criminal charging of police officers in connection with the separate deaths of black men in Minneapolis and Atlanta continues to roil society and bring forth calls for reform, mainly aimed at policing and the justice system.

But what if the underlying issue isn’t with cops and judges, the vast majority of whom aspire to fairness, civility and adherence to law, but with an economic reality that creates conditions which put law enforcement and the justice system in the front lines every day?

Two recent reports suggest the Midwest, more than other U.S. regions, is a place where racial inequalities are most evident in economic disparities – which can translate to frustration among people who want to rise above it but believe they cannot.

A report released Wednesday by WalletHub, which is a personal finance website that produces regular analysis of financial data, noted that Wisconsin is 50th among the states in terms of “racial equality” as measured by eight metrics. Only the District of Columbia ranked lower.

According to WalletHub, Wisconsin scored 50th in median annual income, 50th in labor force participation rate, 48th in unemployment rate, 45th in home ownership rate and 50th in poverty rate as measured by the gap between whites and other races.

Wisconsin had plenty of company in the neighborhood. Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois occupied the lowest rankings spots above Wisconsin, with Indiana (40th) not far behind.

“There were some common factors that contributed to Wisconsin and its neighbors ranking toward the bottom,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub. “For example, the differences between the labor force participation rates of whites versus black populations in these states were some of the largest, up to as much as 15% in Wisconsin. Another common denominator in these states was the difference in the unemployment rate. Sadly, the (jobless) rate for black residents is a lot higher in this area than that of white residents.”

The WalletHub rankings aren’t necessarily news for people who feel the results of the economic divide every day – nor for academics who have studied and followed the trends for years.

John Austin, a University of Michigan scholar who works with both the Brookings Institution and the Chicago Council for Global Affairs, said the older industrial cities of the Midwest “are home to America’s sharpest black-white divides. Of the nation’s 25 most segregated metropolitan areas, 18 includes cities in the industrial Midwest.”

Don’t mistake Austin for a Rustbelt-basher. In fact, as the author of “A vital Midwest: The path to a new prosperity,” he is a leading evangelist for the ability of the region to continue to transform its economy and quality of life for everyone.

He does, however, believe some old and ugly chickens have come home to roost.

In a recent report for Brookings, Austin described how black migration to the North in the early 20th century quickly led to segregation, red-lining, deeded covenants and more as whites increasingly moved their homes, businesses and wealth to the suburbs. He also noted the disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths among black residents in major Midwest cities, including Milwaukee, as a possible product of the enduring schism.

“What resulted are the nation’s most racially and economically Balkanized metropolitan communities,” Austin wrote, with lasting effects on everything from public health to transportation, and from local government and education to the economy itself.

Reasonable people will disagree over what solutions will work over time, but there is sufficient evidence the problems must be addressed to bring about improved economic opportunities for those who lack them now. That, in turn, create a stronger economy and society for all.

Tom Still

Still

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left
Columnists

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left

While the nation has focused on the widespread demonstrations and marches protesting police brutality against people of color - particularly the killings of unarmed black men - a parallel story has been unfolding in a series of violent incidents involving armed far-right extremists. Federal officials announced Tuesday that a man in jail in connection with the killing of a Santa Cruz County ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor
Columnists

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War. The moment to ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News