Tom Still: Safe school reopening is good for students, communities, economy

Research in Australia and France has shown the same thing. Austria, Denmark, Germany and Norway have reopened schools without major outbreaks, the Johns Hopkins experts wrote recently. So why not reopen U.S. schools in ways that are safe for all?

That includes teachers and other staff, of course, who are at greater risk of coronavirus infection and suffering from more extreme consequences. Like other employers, however, very few schools would put one of their greatest assets at risk with a reopening plan that doesn’t take staff safety into account.

With or without CDC guidance, and with or without federal threats, that is precisely what school districts across the country are doing this summer.

They are refining how online education (not a panacea) will be delivered, rethinking transportation strategies to and from school, adjusting space needs, considering school “shifts” and more.

The idea of school shifts is not a new one, as many “baby boomers” can testify from their years growing up when the number of classrooms did not keep pace with the number of bright young faces.