Tom Still: Statewide tech growth challenges Madison’s tech franchise

None of this would come as a surprise to John C. Austin, a research fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Brookings Institution, and a long-time student of the Midwest’s continuing transition from “rust belt” to “tech belt.”

Austin spoke during an Aug. 11 webinar, produced by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and others, on assets, opportunities and challenges for the region. A follow-up webinar in the “Shaping the Endless Frontier” series will be Sept. 16 to dive into the details of a bipartisan federal bill that could enhance investment in science and technology.

Austin said the Midwest is well-positioned in seven sectors driven by technology – water solutions, data analytics, energy solutions, food systems, transportation and mobility, health and bioscience and advanced manufacturing.

Austin also cited the abundance of research centers, both private and academic. He noted that Midwest cities, particularly mid-sized cities like many in Wisconsin, may benefit as people make lifestyle choices and leave “global city hothouses” in response to COVID-19 and more.

That’s not to say the region is without drawbacks – infrastructure, rural broadband gaps, retraining needs and segregated metropolitan areas. However, Austin said, the region still has more pluses than minuses.