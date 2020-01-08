Tom Still: Technology can ease workforce woes for health care

In small-group discussions held by the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum, salary competition and the need for 24-7 staffing were described by participants as reasons why it can be hard to find and keep CNAs. As one focus group member in Marshfield said: “(CNAs) sometimes can get paid more and work better hours at a fast-food restaurant. People have choices.”

Focus group participants in Marshfield, Reedsburg, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa included people who worked in health care but also patients, employers who provide health insurance, community leaders and more.

All agreed the competition for workers is stiff and not likely to get much better absent an unwelcome economic downturn.

That’s where technology and innovation entered the focus group discussions as well as the WHA workforce report.

In Marshfield and Reedsburg, it wasn’t surprising to hear how telemedicine was delivering important services to patients in rural areas while holding down transportation and labor costs associated with travel time. It was more revealing to hear how telemedicine is helping in urban neighborhoods, particularly in terms of behavioral health, prevention and basic access.