Tom Still: Testing Wisconsin's potential for tech growth

The Brookings conclusion is to build upon the best work under way in those emerging growth centers by spending federal dollars to fuel already productive fires. It is an approach the Brookings researchers believe will lead to more growth in regions around those growth centers while countering divergence under way.

There are reasons people won’t like the Brookings report. Some will say Silicon Valley, Seattle, New York and Boston grew because they seized market advantage, not because they were conspiring to put other parts of the country out of business.

Others will note that Brookings deliberately did not address what it described as “hundreds of distressed older industrial cities or revitalizing the vast totality of America’s rural tier.”

Still others will question using federal dollars to accelerate growth in a dozen or so competitively selected “growth centers,” which they might describe as picking winners and also-rans.

In fact, that final point is precisely what Brookings suggests. In order to spread high-quality economic development across the United States, the federal government should place intelligent bets on places such as Madison, where 35 years of effort have borne fruit that could provide seeds of example for others to plant.