Tom Still: The need to fix rural broadband

The report listed five major recommendations for improving broadband connections in Wisconsin, which fall behind the U.S. average, largely because federal figures suggest more than a quarter of people living in rural Wisconsin lack even one good source.

For the former Organic Valley executive, it means being open to technologies and solutions other than fiber optics to the home.

“Fiber and wires may be outdated” for many geographic areas, Hughes said, and likely also rank among the most expensive sources for people who are most isolated. Solutions such as rural small-cell technologies or television “white space” transmission are among solutions that could help.

“Fixing broadband in Wisconsin is not a moonshot; it’s not insurmountable,” read the 150-page WEDC report, titled “Wisconsin Tomorrow — An Economy for All.” It continued: “But it is critical to economic development and recovery and must happen now.”

That sense of urgency was also on display in WEDC recommendations tied to support innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging companies.

Like reports issued by groups such as the Wisconsin Technology Council over time, the WEDC report emphasized the role played by young companies in creating quality jobs.