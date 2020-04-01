Tom Still: There are signs of a silver lining

MADISON – From tech to tourism, and from real estate to retail, businesses of all descriptions are adapting to the reality of life in the coronavirus era and whatever follows.

It is difficult for all and frightening for many.

With many people facing daily if not hourly challenges to business survival, it can be hard to spot trends that may leave the economy stronger once the public health crisis passes and consumer confidence slowly returns. Here are a few possibilities:

More businesses are embracing technology as integral. For some in Wisconsin, “Zoom” was a term for racing around the speed trap in Rosendale and “social media” meant swapping stories around the water cooler. Today, many are realizing that communications technologies can help keep their own teams together and their customers connected. You don’t have to be Amazon to take advantage of tech platforms, but to do so…