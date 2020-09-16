Tom Still: Vaccine testing can't bypass safety

“Serious side effects during a Phase 3 trial are not common,” said Dr. James Conway, a UW-Madison professor and physician who has been leader over time in the American Academy of Pediatrics for immunization and infectious disease strategies.

“The whole purpose of gradually advancing from Phase 1 to Phase 2 is to tease those things out,” Dr. Conway added. “The problem here is that they are essentially doing a combination (trial) in trying to speed things up. Because they are rapidly moving towards trying to immunize 30,000 subjects to simultaneously test efficacy and safety, this is a little more significant – and hence why all the studies have been put on hold.”

Does this mean a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) strain behind the worldwide pandemic is out of reach? Not at all. Experts such as Dr. Conway and others think a vaccine will eventually be available, in part because so many researchers and companies are taking shots on goal – with billions of dollars behind the collective effort.

Still at question is which vaccine or vaccines will emerge as solutions, given the billions of doses that will likely be needed if public confidence in the final products is upheld.