Tom Still: We're still a year from a vaccine

“I’m north of optimistic that, by the time we’re two years out, we’ll have one, two or more tried-and-true vaccines,” Lesniewski said. “I think we’re living in a good time in which we should assume scientific success. However, if anyone talks with great certainty about having a proven vaccine in the short term, I would be very skeptical.”

Vaccine development has advanced to the point where what once took decades can now be done in years. Shorter time frames are possible, in part because so much money is being thrown at COVID-19 nationally and abroad and nearly 150 vaccine candidates are somewhere in the pipeline.

“The winner is already potentially out there,” Dr. Conway noted, although there’s no betting on which company or consortium might emerge on top.

“My analogy is much like a collegiate cross-country race,” Dr. Temte said. “They all line up, the race gets underway and they’re still grouped at the first quarter mile or so. Then, the pack begins to separate. The known champion is in the race, but that champion may not be the early leader.”