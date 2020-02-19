Tom Still: 'White space' can help bridge digital divide

It’s attractive as a rural broadband option because it can operate at speeds four times faster than Wi-Fi and reach up to 16 times farther.

Wireless white-space signals can travel over hills, through foliage and buildings, the same qualities that have long allowed rural communities to get strong television signals.

White space is viewed as less expensive because the equipment needs are less elaborate than fiber-optic cable or transmitters that must be more densely situated to work. It can cost $30,000 per mile for fiber-optic cable under normal conditions, more over more rugged terrain, which is why internet service providers have been hesitant to install “last-mile” fiber lines in sparsely populated areas.

An estimated 34 million Americans lack an affordable, reliable internet connection, according to Connect Americans Now, and 19.4 million of them live in rural America. Those who are connected often don’t enjoy speeds that allow efficient uploads and downloads, or they pay prices that may be prohibitive.

Two years ago, a bipartisan group of Wisconsin legislators got behind resolutions to encourage the guaranteed availability of at least three white-space bands on an unlicensed basis in every U.S. market.