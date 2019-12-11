Tom Still: Will clock run out on trade deal?

MADISON, Wis. – The total value of exports from Wisconsin has been flat for years, in part for purely market reasons but no doubt also because of constant uncertainties over the rules of trade. It is time to restore some certainty to the process, and Wisconsin’s congressional delegation can help.

Not since there was a post-recession jump of nearly 18 percent in Wisconsin exports in 2010 has the dial moved much at all.

Exports of all types – manufactured goods, agricultural goods, electronic equipment, plastics, paper and more – totaled $19.8 billion in 2010 and have since grown slightly per year, to $22.7 billion in 2018.

Since 2015, the picture has worsened.

There were $22.4 billion in Wisconsin exports that year, which means there has been almost no increase since then.

The worst news is that export totals in 2019 are likely to come in much lower than 2018 for Wisconsin, based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and could fall by $1 billion this year alone. That’s bad news for Wisconsin farmers, durable-goods manufacturers and makers of high-tech products, all of whom rely at least in part on sales overseas to stay in business.