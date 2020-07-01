Tom Still: Will Tommy boost UW research?

Others have grown faster, however. The Madison campus peaked at No. 2 nationally not so many years ago and routinely showed up in the top five. It ranked 8th in the latest survey, which means more work must be done to attract not only federal dollars, but private research.

The UW-Milwaukee was barely on the radar screen for research spending when Thompson left the governor’s office, but he backed efforts by Milwaukee chancellors at the time to establish an R&D footprint tied to industry in the region. Today, UW-Milwaukee is one of 130 institutions in the country (out of 4,338 universities) to attain the highest rating from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The prestigious “R1” rating includes many Ivy League and public flagship institutions, such as UW-Madison.

The biggest change may have taken place with the rest of the UW System, where undergraduate research has taken off on many four-year campuses. The Wisconsin System Technology Foundation, or WiSys, has contributed to that success.