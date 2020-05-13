Tom Still: Wisconsin hospitals are ready to gear up

While the WHA and its 130 or so member hospitals must meet recently announced “gating” measures established by the state Department of Health Services and the state Emergency Operations Center, Borgerding said he’s confident the system will be able to do so. “When the new data are posted, I feel pretty good they will be green,” he said.

Two key metrics are being able to operate under established crisis conditions and concentrated testing of staff who deal with patients. Borgerding said Wisconsin hospitals have stayed under the “crisis” bar and should have little trouble testing patient-facing staff. A bigger problem, he said, is making sure those health systems have enough personal protective equipment.

Like many other businesses and institutions in Wisconsin and across the nation, hospitals and health systems have taken financial hits as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some might ask, “How can that be if the federal government is shipping billions of dollars to hospitals to combat the outbreak?”

It’s because those hospitals were ordered to stop doing just about everything else by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, not state government, and the COVID-19 reimbursement dollars don’t cover all related costs.