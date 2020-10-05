Tom Still: Wisconsin’s growing reputation as COVID hotspot not good for business – or anyone

Something else is driving the infection rate other than students with the audacity to continue their education. It’s also unlikely that bars and restaurants are the prime culprits, as most smart owners and managers have learned how to run a clean establishment or risk going out of business.

No less a publication than The Atlantic has declared Wisconsin a COVID-19 hot spot, noting the state had “crashed through its own coronavirus records” with a tripling in positive cases and a doubling of hospitalizations. “It now ranks among the top states in new cases per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it is reporting more new cases, in absolute terms, than all states but California, Texas and Florida,” the Sept. 26 story read.

Reporter Robinson Meyer wrote that Wisconsin experienced a college student infection spike like many other states, but the pattern now very different. “Cases are popping up in too many places, and among too many different age groups, to be blamed on college kids. In fact, every age group except 18-to-24-year-olds has seen cases rise this week, according to official data,” Meyer wrote.

So, what is behind the Wisconsin surge? Here are some possibilities: