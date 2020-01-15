Tom Still: Wisconsin startups are surviving

MADISON, Wis. – The mythology that Wisconsin is somehow not a good place to start and grow a business took another hit the other day from someone who digests and understands the data, the chief economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

His insights deserve the attention of young companies here and elsewhere.

John Koskinen, who has advised a bipartisan collection of governors and legislators for decades, described some of the metrics defining Wisconsin’s startup economy during a recent meeting of the Wisconsin Technology Council’s board of directors.

His findings were not all roses and champagne, of course, but basic numbers explain why no one should be deterred from starting a company in Wisconsin — and from taking part in processes that increase their odds of success. The Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, which has an entry deadline of Jan. 31, 2020, is one example.

Koskinen dug deeper into statistics that balance one national source that, in past years, cited Wisconsin as among the worst states for startups. While Wisconsin is not in the top tier of the 50 states (33rd in 2018, according to his research) it’s not at the bottom, either.