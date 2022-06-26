Tom Sweeney: La Crosse officials violate the Constitution

The La Crosse City Council approved an ordinance to ban private and confidential conversations when they voted to ban conversion therapy. In doing so they have violated the Constitution of the United States of America.

The ordinance bans certain conversations even though they may be private and confidential. Think about that. How would you feel about the government snooping in on your private conversations and penalizing you if you say the “wrong” thing. With this ban on private and confidential conversations, what may be next? So you may not care about this one but unless they are stopped, sooner or later, they will reach something that you do care about, and how many of us will be left to stand up with you on your concerns?

Next question, how many of you knew that the city was considering this ban on free speech, along with violating other First Amendment protections of freedom of religion and free exercise of religion? This also violates the right of the people to assemble and associate FREELY. The government is now telling you how to raise your children. Are you OK with that?

While this ordinance bans constitutionally protected rights, it establishes protections for those who would “counsel” your children in sexuality you disagree with. The hypocrisy is palpable. Among others, the School District of La Crosse signed on to support the ban on the constitutionally protected rights. I would ask the district, is the Constitution being taught in its schools? I would implore the school board to make sure it is.

A group of concerned people drafted a letter to the mayor and organized a rally outside of City Hall asking Mayor Reynolds to veto the ordinance. Passed ordinances automatically go into effect 24 hours after publication. They do not require the mayor to sign. Though he indicated he had signed the ordinance, it did not go into effect any sooner. The mayor had until 5 p.m. to veto the ordinance. In a statement he said a veto was “not a consideration.” So I am wondering if considering the Constitution slipped past him. It also may have slipped past the council members.

On June 11, the Tribune printed this from council member Kiel: Going forward, Kiel said it will be important to let the community know this practice is no longer allowed, and to educate the public — especially parents and youth — on what exactly conversion therapy is. “If you hear of something like this, then question it, look into it. The police department is here to help and see if it’s against this ordinance,” Kiel said.

This is reminiscent of the Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany of the 1930s. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana, Spanish political philosopher

We are now under a police state.

Tom Sweeney is a former La Crosse City Council member.

