Tommy Thompson: Invest in the UW system and build Wisconsin's future

You’ve probably heard about what happened at Van Hise Hall at UW-Madison this month: two concrete slabs broke off the façade and crashed to the ground in front of the main entrance. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed.

Unfortunately, it is an example that illustrates the need for more investment to upgrade the aging facility infrastructure across the University of Wisconsin System — even though Van Hise Hall wasn’t on our priority list.

Take Albertson Hall at UW-Stevens Point, which I toured recently. The fire suppression system is woefully outdated. Pressure from compromised structural integrity has caused windows to crack and shatter. Flooring and wall paneling is buckling. Repairs have been put off so long that it would cost as much to renovate the structure as it would to replace it with a new energy-efficient building that will last for decades.

How about the Humanities building at UW-Madison? It suffers from water leaks, poor air circulation, severely deteriorating concrete, outdated classroom space, and, let’s face it, an unappealing architectural style. Or Cofrin Library at UW-Green Bay, which lacks fire control, has a deteriorating exterior, has limited technological capabilities, and houses aging mechanical systems that have exceeded their useful life.