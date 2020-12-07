Tony Bickel: Wisconsin cares about kids

In the currently “Divided States of America,” it’s hard to get agreement on anything. A just-published poll shows that, for Wisconsinites, we definitely agree on one thing. We in the Badger State, by an overwhelming majority, support shared parenting as being in children’s best interest.
National Parents Organization (sharedparenting.org), together with Wisconsin for Children and Families (wisconsinfathers.org), commissioned a survey of the views of Wisconsin citizens on the parenting of children when parents live apart. The survey, which was conducted by the well-respected, independent polling company, Researchscape International just last week, revealed a stunning consensus: shared parenting should be the norm for raising children when parents live apart.
Is it in a child’s best interest to have as much time as possible with each parent? A resounding 97% answer ‘yes’! Do children have a right to spend equal, or nearly equal, time with both parents following divorce or separation? An overwhelming 96% say ‘yes’!
Eighty-five percent support a change in Wisconsin law to create “a rebuttable presumption that shared parenting is in the best interest of a child after parental separation.” And 96% say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who “supports children spending significant, up to equal, amounts of time with each parent following parental separation or divorce.”
Why does this remarkable consensus show that those in Wisconsin care about kids? Well, we now have more than 40 years of scientific research that establishes that, in the vast majority of cases, substantial sharing of parental responsibilities by separated parents is in children’s best interest. On every metric of well-being, children who enjoy shared parenting do about as well as children whose parents live together. And they do much better than those children raised by only one parent with minimal involvement by the other parent. These conclusions are supported not by a mere handful of
studies but by more than 60 independent studies evaluated by Dr. Linda Nielsen (Wake Forest University). (See https://www.sharedparenting.org/articles for some of the most significant recent research on the benefits of shared parenting.)
Given that shared parenting is typically best for children, why isn’t it the norm when parents live apart? Only about half of children with separated parents in WI enjoy and benefit from a significant relationship with both of their parents. Some separating parents are unaware of the benefits to their children of sharing parental responsibilities in a substantial way. Some parents are deterred from pursuing shared parenting over the objections of the other parent because of fear of exacerbating conflict and the cost of litigation—often $30,000 and sometimes much more. And some divorce professionals—guardians ad litem, attorneys, mediators, etc.—are unaware of the research that shows the benefits of shared parenting.
There are steps that our Wisconsin’s legislature can, and should, take to help make shared parenting the norm in Wisconsin. Creating a legal presumption that the substantial sharing of parental responsibilities is in children’s best interest would address multiple problems. It would help to break the outdated custodial-parent/noncustodial-parent model that too many parents fall into by default. It would signal to parents the benefits to children of shared parenting and the likely outcome of litigation, thereby reducing the legal costs of establishing a shared parenting arrangement. And it would reassure parents that divorce/separation need not diminish their relationship with their children, thereby lowering the level of terror that some parents face when confronting the prospect of being sidelined in their children’s lives.
This is what Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly want. It’s what more Wisconsin children deserve.
Tony Bickel is president of Wisconsin for Children and Families.
