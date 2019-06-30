The 2019-2021 Wisconsin budget is not perfect, but it is a great compromise.
During the process, I heard from hundreds of my constituents, and they made it clear to me that priorities for our district included adequate funding for transportation, education, health care and our natural resources.
The challenge was to balance those funding priorities without further burdening the taxpayer and that was done in this budget.
This budget gives more than $90 million for the Local Road Improvement Program, tripling the current level.
It inserts an additional $500 million in K-12 education and increases per-pupil aid, special-education funding and doubles student mental health, putting an extra $13 million into the school districts of the 50th Assembly District.
More than $150 million is being invested in caregiver wages and $74 million in our nursing homes.
The 400 and Elroy-Sparta Trail repairs are completely funded. In addition to these priorities, the budget also provides some income tax cuts and some property tax relief.
This was a long, tedious process, but in the end, this budget is something that every resident of the 50th Assembly District stands to benefit from and because of that, it is a budget I supported.
