After several years of doctors’ visits to try and figure out what may be going on with my husband’s developing tremor, we finally heard the words that we hadn’t anticipated — “Your husband has Parkinson’s.”

Those were the words we heard back in 2016. What did this mean? I had heard of this Parkinson’s, but knew little about it.

The only person I could associate this diagnosis with was that of Michael J Fox. I knew he was famous. I knew he was a victim. I knew that his body and life had been affected. And I knew that he was fighting to find a cure.

I had little knowledge of just how devastating this prognosis was to be. Nor did I realize the fight and resilience he and his family needed to get through each day. Fox, his life, his presence and his attitude became our road map to follow and our lesson plan from which to learn. If he can get through this, so can we.

And so, it began. Doctor’s visits, medications, tests and studies, exercise, diet, mental awareness — a new way of living and a new way of life.

Approximately 1 million Americans are diagnosed and living with Parkinson's, and about 90,000 people are newly diagnosed each year. So, why is it there is seemingly so little known about this?

There are those of us that have been floundering for years, trying to search, find and initiate venues for information and resources to share. Through trial, error, research and a lot of legwork, we have assembled the Parkinson's Walk & Awareness Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at Myrick Park in La Crosse. We hope to shed light on the various opportunities we have locally, within the state and even through the web nationally and internationally.

And although the disease has been wreaking havoc for years, it is becoming more recognizable since many famed persons have been brought to the forefront — Muhammad Ali (boxer), Billy Graham (evangelist), Neil Diamond (singer), Alan Alda (actor), Richard Lewis (comedian), Davis Phinney (cyclist), Brian Grant (basketball player), Linda Ronstadt (singer), Rev. Jesse Jackson (activist/politician), David Jennings (football player), Ben Petrick (baseball player), and the list can go on.

Foundations, associations and support groups have been formed and the fight that was lesser known has been elevated. We are looking for help, we are looking for answers, we are all looking for a cure. Great strides have been made, but so much more is needed.

Our goal is to fight. To meet each new day to live, laugh, love, learn and combat the injustices this disease evokes to our bodies and minds. We will overcome and persevere. We are strong. And together, none of us will ever need to fight alone.

La Crosse Parkinson’s Support Group members are excited to bring the first annual Parkinson’s Walk & Awareness Event to the La Crosse area.

Registration for the Community Walk opens at 9 a.m., with the Giving Hearts Choir performing for the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. There will be 1- to 2-mile walk route options on paved walkways around Myrick Park.

Live music will begin at 11 a.m. at Myrick Park’s main shelter with performances by Joe Cody, Andy Hughes, Drew Dockry, Bruce Greenwood and Dominic Orrico. Betty’s Tacos food truck, community resource information and kid’s activities will also be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. This is a family friendly event with the Loggers team there to cheer us on. Please join us May 6 to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.