The Wisconsin Legislature went into an extraordinary session last week to complete our work for the legislative session for the year.
Since that time, I’ve heard from some of you voicing your support and concerns regarding the issues that were discussed.
Many people were under the belief that we were in a ‘lame duck’ session.
However, the Legislature was going to continue to have a Republican majority even after January. Many of the proposed bills focused on making sure that one branch of government did not have more power than the other two. I can understand the confusion, however. So allow me to explain some of the reasons why I voted for these bills and what is contained within them.
One of my top priorities has been to ensure the 92nd District receives funding to build stronger infrastructure.
As many of you know, Arcadia has a history of being impacted by flooding with the most devastating taking place in 2017. Since then, I was able to successfully secure $14 million to improve their infrastructure to prevent future flooding. The legislation we passed last week safeguards this money and ensures that it can be used as intended.
Additionally, one of these bills safeguards Wisconsin’s voter ID laws by codifying into statute a person’s ability to receive a free ID to allow them to vote. This allows for people to apply to get a cost-free voter ID, to be able to now use technical college IDs at the polls as well expands the type of documents that can be used to prove citizenship.
Something that is very important to me is the fact that I did vote previously to protect people with pre-existing conditions even if the federal government makes changes.
I voted for this again last week and it again passed the Assembly. However, in the Senate it failed by a small margin due to lack of bipartisan support. The Democrats did not vote to approve this and in fact even took their names off of the bill after the Assembly approved it.
The health of our citizens shouldn’t be used as a political pawn.
Another issue that many people feel strongly in favor of, is making sure that people and bureaucrats that have never been elected shouldn’t have the power to alter and create health policy and programs without input and oversight of the elected officials in the Legislature.
In fact, at least 17 states in our union require some degree of oversight of these state agencies and the Medicaid state plan amendment.
Further, none of us want to pay more tax dollars out of our income. In the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. states became eligible to collect sales and use taxes from out-of-state retailers. We passed a bill allowing for just this, and in turn our income taxes will be lowered with tax cuts in place by the 2019 tax year.
While not every bill is perfect, it is my duty as your elected official to ensure that our district is protected and that there are checks and balances in our government.
These branches will and should disagree with one another. It is how the founding fathers intended it to be. But that cannot happen if one branch has more power than the other.
