Troy Gunderson: Together, we can do this

As noted above, Jennifer Rombalski and the county health department need our help to contain this virus. We need to do our part by wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home and washing our hands.

Each time we do our part, we help to create a safer and healthier community. A place where school children and their teachers can safely return to school.

A key element in any “we can do this” approach is the willing participation of everyone. In other words, we means all. Here is a chance for each one of us to truly live as “our brother’s keeper.”

Each time we wear a mask, avoid indoor crowds and social distance, we literally serve others by protecting their health and wellbeing. When we gather indoors in large groups, or interact without wearing a mask, we fail in our service to others and place the health of our brothers and sisters at risk.

The collaborative decision by area public school districts and county health officials to begin the school year with virtual instruction was necessary. To do otherwise would recklessly place everyone at risk—not just students and teachers, but everyone.