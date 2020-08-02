Troy Gunderson: Together, we can do this

We can do this!
As a nation, state and county, we have failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Our failure has placed county health departments and school superintendents on the front page of newspapers across the nation.
In La Crosse, the Tribune headline on Tuesday, July 28, read “County: We need your help.” The quote is attributed to La Crosse County Health Department director, Jennifer Rombalski asking residents to wear masks and social distance.
Wednesday followed with the headline of “A virtual start in September” in reference to a decision by the La Crosse School District to begin the school year with virtual classes.
It is my observation that a key element of success in our national history is the unique ability to foster both an “I can do this” individual spirit, and a “we can do this” collective commitment.
The former results in economic success and innovation. The latter provides for shared accomplishments and responsibility.
Think for a second about the innovative entrepreneurs who built the automotive industry and the governments that then built and maintain the highway system.
The complex problem of safely returning children to school during a pandemic requires us to apply a “we can do this” approach.
As noted above, Jennifer Rombalski and the county health department need our help to contain this virus. We need to do our part by wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home and washing our hands.
Each time we do our part, we help to create a safer and healthier community. A place where school children and their teachers can safely return to school.
A key element in any “we can do this” approach is the willing participation of everyone. In other words, we means all. Here is a chance for each one of us to truly live as “our brother’s keeper.”
Each time we wear a mask, avoid indoor crowds and social distance, we literally serve others by protecting their health and wellbeing. When we gather indoors in large groups, or interact without wearing a mask, we fail in our service to others and place the health of our brothers and sisters at risk.
The collaborative decision by area public school districts and county health officials to begin the school year with virtual instruction was necessary. To do otherwise would recklessly place everyone at risk—not just students and teachers, but everyone.
Think of students and teachers unwittingly passing the virus to friends and neighbors after school. Moving forward, we must do our part to contain this virus so our public school districts can safely reopen our schools.
So, please follow the county guidelines—avoid large indoor crowds, wear a mask, stay home and wash your hands. Our kids are counting on us. In fact, they need us. We can do this
Finally, I offer my appreciation to Director Rombalski and her team at the health department, to public school district superintendents Aaron Engel, Kristin Mueller, Todd Antony, Ryan Rieber and Dave Laehn, and to the many elected officials throughout La Crosse County for their tireless work in attempting to keep us all safe.
We are fortunate to have so many talented people serving on our behalf — thank you.
Troy Gunderson of West Salem recently retired as superintendent of the West Salem school district after more than 25 years as an educator in our area.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!