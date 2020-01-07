Trudy Rubin: After Qassem Soleimani's killing, how does this Iran war end?

In Syria, the general assembled Shiite militias from Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, plus Hezbollah fighters, that kept Bashar al-Assad in power, backed up by criminal Russian airstrikes against Syrian civilians.

And Soleimani was the most powerful man in Iraq. As commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, he organized Shiite militias to fight the Americans in the wake of the 2003 invasion and provided them with lethal, armor-piercing IEDs that killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. These militias are now more powerful than the Iraqi army.

Was the killing wise? Having spent much time in Iraq when U.S. soldiers were being blown to bits, I have to cheer. And keep in mind that Soleimani’s Quds Force has been helping to crush brave young Iraqi protesters on Baghdad’s streets who are calling for an end to Iranian “occupation” of their country (although they also want U.S. forces out of Iraq).

But there are reasons that neither the United States nor Israel took the general out during the Bush or Obama years: the ongoing Iraq war, the hope for an Iran nuclear deal — and the fact that Soleimani’s militias were crucial in defeating ISIS.

Most of all, there was a reluctance to enter open war with Iran.