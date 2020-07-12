Trudy Rubin: Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong is dangerous for the world
0 comments

Trudy Rubin: Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong is dangerous for the world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When China imposed a draconian new security law on Hong Kong recently, I grabbed my phone to call some young pro-democracy activists I'd met there in November.

Then I put the phone down because I realized that the old Hong Kong, where free speech and rule of law were allowed despite it being part of China, was over. It was ended by a new security law imposed by Beijing that destroys the rights Hong Kongers were promised by international treaty.

Those high school students, who passionately protested last year against Beijing's efforts to undermine Hong Kong courts, were now in grave danger. A call from an American journalist -- or even a WhatsApp message -- might get them arrested.

And make no mistake, Beijing's new Hong Kong security law has repercussions that go far beyond millions of pro-democracy activists, or the fate of a vibrant, iconic city that hosts thousands of international business people, scholars, and journalists.

"Beijing is laying down the gauntlet," says Human Rights Watch China expert Sophie Richardson, "not just to Hong Kong, but to the rest of the world."

Indeed, Hong Kong's fate has become a symbol of a more aggressive China's approach to global politics. And to the intentions of its increasingly authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping.

Seven million Hong Kongers were promised rule of law and other rights for 50 years after Britain's 1997 return of the territory to China, in an arrangement called "one country, two systems." It made Hong Kong the entryway for international businessmen into China, because the city's trustworthy legal system differentiated it from the mainland.

And, in the past, "one country, two systems" held out the promise that China itself might one day introduce political reforms.

But under Xi, China began to shrink Hong Kong's freedoms, producing months of demonstrations last year.

Rather than compromise with demonstrators, the Chinese leader has decided to crush them. This reflects Xi's efforts to strengthen Communist Party control at home, and China's influence abroad, at a time when relations with the United States are more tense, and the West is distracted by COVID-19.

I spoke with Nathan Law, 26, a leading democracy activist and former elected official, who fled Hong Kong last week in order to continue advocacy work abroad, including testifying before Congress. I asked him about the law's meaning.

"What is at stake," Law said, "is not just the safety of friends, but the survival of Hong Kong as an idea. The security police will now have sweeping powers and can threaten not only Hong Kong people, but (foreign) businessmen, journalists, scholars and even diplomats.

"Beijing wants full autocratic control, and it doesn't matter if demonstrations are peaceful. No one knows who is in danger, and Hong Kong's rule of law is destroyed."

But Xi's efforts to clamp down on the Hong Kong democratic idea doesn't mean this historic territory can be transformed into just another Chinese city.

Unlike residents of Shanghai or Shenzhen, young Hong Kongers grew up with democracy. "They are much more determined to resist Beijing's repression," points out Hong Kong democracy activist Victoria Hui, now an associate professor at Notre Dame. "How do you silence a majority?"

Moreover, if rule of law is shredded, international businessmen will face the very problems that led them to prefer Hong Kong. Nor can Hong Kong imitate Singapore, which lacks some freedoms but enshrines a strong legal system.

Rather, cautions Hui, the West must regard China's repression in Hong Kong as a harbinger of Xi's global intentions.

"No question, Beijing's attitude stems from a perception of (Donald) Trump's weakness," she contends. The U.S. president's failure to condemn China's vast "re-education" camps for Muslims in Xinjiang, and his hesitancy to critique Beijing's crackdowns on Hong Kong protesters, have convinced Xi he can act with impunity in Hong Kong.

If Beijing can act with impunity in Hong Kong, it will be emboldened to act similarly with Taiwan, and encouraged with expansionist moves in the region.

Both Law and Hui argue that the United States must stand together with allies in cautioning Beijing against crushing Hong Kong's autonomy.

Possible steps could include targeting mainland officials connected with repression in Hong Kong, or ending Hong Kong's special trade status, both already authorized by congressional legislation -- or even a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Also, U.S. visas for endangered young activists (who aren't covered by Britain's promise to take in many Hong Kongers).

No one questions Beijing's sovereignty over Hong Kong, but the new law sends warning signals about China's global vision for its future.

"How far Hong Kong goes down the road to Xinjiang depends on how the world reacts," Hui says. "If the world looks the other way, it could be much worse." And not just for Hong Kong.

Trudy Rubin mug

Trudy Rubin | The Philadelphia Inquirer

Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Readers may write to her at: Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101, or by email at trubin@phillynews.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias
Columnists

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias

My son, who is nearly 17 years old and Black, is afraid to go outside. "Mom, I am a Black guy wearing a mask in Oakland," he told me. "I am going to be killed." Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, my 19-year-old daughter was afraid to ride the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. "Mom," she explained, "they kill Black girls on BART." She was referring to the July 2018 murder of Nia Wilson, an ...

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'
Columnists

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'

Keep your hands visible. Don't be disrespectful. Say "yes sir, no sir." No sudden movements. These are the instructions inherited by Black children for generations. The directions are given, to sons in particular, with the hope they will get home alive should they come in contact with the police. Passed down like grandma's recipe for banana pudding, the fear cuts across class and income. ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history
Columnists

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history

President Donald Trump's proposal for a "National Garden of American Heroes," is a ludicrous, transparently political stunt. It's also his latest, ill-considered salvo against modern art and architecture. Back when the 45th president was a real estate developer, he dressed his skyscrapers in glitzy glass and metal. But ever since he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he's gone retro, as he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News