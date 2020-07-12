Trudy Rubin: Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong is dangerous for the world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When China imposed a draconian new security law on Hong Kong recently, I grabbed my phone to call some young pro-democracy activists I'd met there in November.

Then I put the phone down because I realized that the old Hong Kong, where free speech and rule of law were allowed despite it being part of China, was over. It was ended by a new security law imposed by Beijing that destroys the rights Hong Kongers were promised by international treaty.

Those high school students, who passionately protested last year against Beijing's efforts to undermine Hong Kong courts, were now in grave danger. A call from an American journalist -- or even a WhatsApp message -- might get them arrested.

And make no mistake, Beijing's new Hong Kong security law has repercussions that go far beyond millions of pro-democracy activists, or the fate of a vibrant, iconic city that hosts thousands of international business people, scholars, and journalists.

"Beijing is laying down the gauntlet," says Human Rights Watch China expert Sophie Richardson, "not just to Hong Kong, but to the rest of the world."

Indeed, Hong Kong's fate has become a symbol of a more aggressive China's approach to global politics. And to the intentions of its increasingly authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping.