Trudy Rubin: Boris Johnson's victory holds lessons for Democrats in 2020

Focused on impeachment, Democrats may ignore the crucial lessons they need to learn from the smashing victory by Britain's Trump clone, Boris Johnson, in elections last week.

The opposition Labour Party got its worst drubbing since 1935, and many longtime Labour strongholds in rust belt areas that were known as the Red Line turned Conservative blue.

But because this election revolved around Brexit -- whether and when Britain would finally exit the European Union as a slim majority demanded in a 2016 referendum -- some analysts doubt the relevance the British vote can have here.

Having been in England for the 2016 vote on the referendum and pursued the Brexit tale in two visits this year, I believe the similarities are striking. Here are five lessons that the Democratic Party could learn from Labour's defeat.

1. Personality may matter more than issues

The candidate's personality and voter appeal will be critical, maybe more so than the issues. That was the case not only with the dour and uber-left Jeremy Corbyn but with Johnson as well.