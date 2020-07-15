Trudy Rubin: Europeans are sending kids back to school. Why can't we?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Denmark, Germany and Austria, kids began returning to classrooms in April and early May, and there haven't yet been spikes of new cases. Schools reopened in Norway, but the spread of infection in the country keeps trending downward. Italian kids will go back to classes in September.

The reason European countries are reopening schools and parents are willing to send their kids is because most of those countries had flattened the curve on COVID-19 by May or June (our East Asian allies did so even earlier).

That is true even of countries like Italy and Spain that botched their virus response at the outset. Yes, there have been some new spikes as young people surge into bars but nothing that isn't containable.

Americans don't have to numb themselves to at least 70,000 more dead by fall and accept tens of thousands of new cases a day as the new normal -- as the White House clearly hopes they will. The European experience proves that such an option is obscene.

I asked Lucia Annunziata, one of Italy's leading journalists and talk-show hosts, how her country emerged from an awful outbreak and heavy death toll to the current reopening of businesses, restaurants, cinemas and low caseload.