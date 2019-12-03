Trudy Rubin: In Washington and in Hong Kong, the fight to preserve democratic values

The Hong Kong story is far from over, as Beijing continues to stonewall. But the protesters’ struggle is so impressive that it should inspire Americans distraught at White House denigration of democratic precepts. So, in this Thanksgiving week, here are the thoughts of a key figure in the pro-democracy camp, whom I spoke with in Hong Kong shortly before the vote.

Joshua Wong, 23, was the key leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement that occupied central Hong Kong in an effort to achieve universal suffrage. Jailed for 30 days earlier this year and banned from running in the local elections, he insists he is optimistic about Hong Kong’s future, despite the huge odds against the pro-democracy movement.

As we spoke, radical students were still surrounded by police in Polytechnic University and none of the democracy activists believed they could win more than half the seats in the local elections. Wong and other Umbrella Movement leaders had been replaced by a leaderless movement that operated via Twitter and the Telegram app.

As we sat in a hotel restaurant, a well-dressed man and woman came up to Wong and screamed epithets in his face.

