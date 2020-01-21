Trudy Rubin: Never mind Iran, impeachment: Pay attention to Taiwan

“China was trying to use Hong Kong as a model, but we see it is a fake,” I was told by Wang Ting-yu, chairman of the Foreign and Defense Committee of the Taiwanese parliament. “Taiwanese don’t believe in ‘one country, two systems.’ Democracy cannot exist under the Chinese system.”

Adds Ketty Chen, vice president of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy: “Taiwanese are not necessarily pro-independence. But they do not want to be part of the People’s Republic of China, especially looking at what is going on in Hong Kong. The PRC is not capturing the hearts and minds of the people here, not from what it is doing in Taiwan and Hong Kong.”

Of course, Beijing has shown no interest in winning hearts and minds. Had it done so, the situation in Hong Kong could have been calmed months ago, with the appointment of a truly independent commission to look into police violence against protesters.

Now the question is whether Xi Jinping will pay any attention to hearts and minds in Taiwan — and the young people there who increasingly identify there as Taiwanese rather than Chinese.