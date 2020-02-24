Trudy Rubin: 'Peace deal' with Taliban dicey without continued US troops in Afghanistan

The deal Pompeo cited depends on a precondition of the Taliban holding to a seven-day significant reduction in violence nationwide, beginning with this past weekend. That is meant to test whether Taliban leaders can control their fighters.

If the truce holds, intra-Afghan talks will supposedly begin between the Taliban and the elected Afghan government along with representatives of different civil society groups. Their goal: to devise a new political arrangement that would include the Taliban. (As if this isn't sufficiently daunting, the Afghan government is mired in a dispute over election results, which could delay the talks).

If the U.S. is satisfied with progress during the next four months, it will draw down its 14,000 military personnel according to an agreed timetable, starting this year. Supposedly a final withdrawal will depend on progress in the Afghan talks and proof the Taliban will keep any new terrorists down.

Yet is highly unlikely that the Taliban (or it fighters) will be willing to become one political party among many.

They are demanding a restoration of their former Islamic Emirate, where religious law would replace the current Afghan constitution with its guarantees of basic human rights, including for women. And they want all U.S. troops out soon, which would mean the Afghan army would collapse.