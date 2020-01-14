Trudy Rubin: Phase Two of the U.S.-Iran conflict will take place in Iraq

Equally important, Kurdish and Sunni parties did not vote, nor are all Shia parliamentarians on board. “Any such move has to be done with a national consensus, which isn’t there,” said Zebari.

To understand why Iraqis are divided on this, one need only look at the massive street protests that had been taking place in Baghdad and elsewhere before Soleimani’s death against Iranian domination of their country.

These young demonstrators _ of whom about 450 have been killed by Shiite militiamen, probably on Soleimani’s orders _ were also demanding an end to corrupt sectarian parties. This is the most powerful movement for change since the U.S. invaded Iraq.

True, some demonstrators also spoke of the need for all foreign forces to leave, including Americans. “But,” said Zebari, “this is not really the public sentiment on the street.” And if U.S. troops leave, Iranian proxy militias will have an even freer hand to crush the protests.

“The key message,” Zebari continued, “is that the U.S. should not leave. If they evacuate, there would be a vacuum, chaos, a failed state. It would expose all U.S. allies to the threat of terrorism, and regional interference.”

In other words, Iranian influence would grow around the region despite Soleimani’s death.