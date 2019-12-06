Trudy Rubin: Why the laughter at Trump at the NATO conference wasn't funny

Trump abandoned the Syrian Kurdish allies, who defeated ISIS, to the tender mercies of Turkey, which has helped ISIS for years. “When I look at Turkey, they are fighting against those who fight with us,” said Macron. “Who is the enemy today?”

As for Trump’s most favored autocrat, Vladimir Putin, Trump made clear, as he sat with Germany’s Angela Merkel, that he wants to invite the Russian to the G-7 meeting next June.

Never mind that Russian proxies still occupy a dismembered Ukraine, and that Russia still refuses to admit its agents poisoned people in Britain or meddled in the U.S. election.

“We had a talk about Russia,” the president said. “My inclination is to say yes (to a Putin invite). Some people disagree with me, some people don’t.” It was left to Merkel to raise the issue of pressing Moscow to live up to an accord to reverse its proxy invasion of Ukraine.

And over the NATO meeting hung the shadow of impeachment hearings, in which the White House has promoted a wholly debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for hacking the 2016 elections. NATO allies, some of whose elections were, or are currently being hacked by Russia, know that this is a total lie. So does the world.