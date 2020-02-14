Trudy Rubin: Will anyone help Syrian refugees?

Russian and Syrian airstrikes on civilian targets in Idlib have been driving a steady stream to flee over the last nine months. “In 2019 alone, there were 85 attacks on health-care facilities in northern Syria,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE USA earlier this month.

Just last month CARE had to suspend desperately needed services at its maternity and pediatric hospital in Idlib, Nunn said, because a nearby hospital was hit by several airstrikes.

“The Age of Impunity” is how David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, refers to these attacks on civilian targets. Russia and Syria have been deliberately bombing clinics, schools and markets for the last several years and getting away with it. Moscow was even able — through its veto power in the U.N. Security Council — to reduce the amount of desperately needed humanitarian aid coming across the Turkish border into Syria.

As for the United States, President Donald Trump’s eagerness to pull out U.S. troops from the Kurdish region of northeast Syria no doubt emboldened Moscow and Damascus to do their worst in Idlib.