Van Orden: Debate editorial 'unprecedented display of partisanship'

When queried, I recently stated that I would absolutely not take part in a debate at UW-La Crosse, and this week the La Crosse Tribune’s Editorial Board confirmed that this was a prudent decision.

In an unprecedented display of partisanship, they chose to single out a political candidate who they disagree with ideologically by writing and publishing an overtly negative OPED in their Sunday paper in an obvious attempt to influence a federal election.

There can be no clearer example of media bias than this and the people of the 3rd congressional district should be as wary of this periodical as my campaign is.

For reference, when I announced my 2022 run, we offered our first word to the La Crosse Tribune. It was summarily declined. This is in direct contrast to when Brad Pfaff announced his campaign. The La Crosse Tribune chose to print a glowing profile of him.

I fought for this country and firmly believe that a free and fair media is essential to a functioning democracy. We need reporters, not advocates. Unfortunately, the La Crosse Tribune has once again proven to the latter, not the former.

The time for career politicians and complicit media has passed. We need to try something different.

Derrick Van Orden, R-3rd Congressional District

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Tribune ran a story on April 8, 2021 announcing Van Orden's candidacy, like it does announcing other candidates.