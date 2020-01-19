Vernal Hegenbart: Supreme Court must overturn Roe v. Wade

January 22, 1973, was one of the darkest days in the history of the United States.
That was the day the U.S. Supreme Court, heavily weighted with liberals, decided that it didn’t know whether unborn babies were truly human.
Justices decided that if a women didn’t want her baby to live, she could have it killed. This absurd decision has resulted in the deaths of more than 61 million totally innocent unborn babies. Every day nearly 3,000 babies, in their mother’s wombs, are denied the right to live.
In its decision, the Supreme Court totally denied the right to life, promised in our nation’s Constitution. If that right can be abrogated, how safe are our other supposedly guaranteed rights?
The Democratic Party has enthusiastically supported abortion on demand. Democratic National Committee Party chairman Tom Perez recently declared that there is no place in the Democratic Party for those opposed to the killing.
All of the Democratic presidential candidates have clearly expressed their support of a woman’s right to choose death for her unborn baby. Incredulous as that sounds, it is nevertheless a fact.
Clearly those contributing to these candidates and voting for them are complicit in the ongoing slaughter and should rethink their support. The only way this carnage can be legally stopped is to have politicians with the moral backbone and courage to oppose this barbaric cruelty of abortion on demand.
Numerous headlines and accompanying news articles decry the lack of workers to fill many job categories and seem absolutely perplexed as to the reason. Are they so blinded by political correctness that they refuse to admit the obvious; the workers that would have filled those jobs have been killed by abortion?
How many scientists, doctors, nurses, factory workers, farmers, janitors and other willing workers have been sacrificed so that irresponsible people can continue to engage in irresponsible behavior? So if the birth control doesn’t work, they have a backup.
Too many women have been convinced that if they are to be successful in the business and professional world, they must not be slowed down by an inconvenient pregnancy.
They ignore the fact that vast numbers of people are eager to adopt those babies unwanted by their parents. Pregnant women without money can receive help from pregnancy resource centers all over our nation. There are really no valid reasons for induced abortion. The often touted “life or health of the mother” is rarely a factor.
One of the main reasons that liberals hate President Trump so much is that he is our greatest pro-life president, doing even more than Ronald Reagan, and that is saying a lot.
It will take the courage of these two great pro-lifers to end this blemish on our great nation. But I am hopeful and optimistic that the bloodbath of abortion on demand will end when our nation and its legislatures say, “Enough killing is enough killing.”
The sad fact is that some abortions are done for the convenience of the mother and the lure of materialism overwhelms the natural maternal instinct.
The “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” rationalization sets in and the result is a dead baby. The haunting memory of that fatal decision will remain with many women for the rest of their lives.
Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of abortion on demand in our country and receives millions of taxpayer dollars every year. This is another largely political issue that must be addressed and ended.
I am appealing to what I believe is the majority of citizens opposed to unlimited abortion on demand to let their opposition be made known to our elected officials and only support pro-life candidates with their contributions and their votes. More letters to the editor are needed to move this issue from the back burner to the front.
The Supreme Court made a colossal mistake with its decree in 1973, but it can remedy that by overturning its deadly decision.
Vernal Hegenbart resides in Sparta.