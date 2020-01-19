Vernal Hegenbart: Supreme Court must overturn Roe v. Wade

Numerous headlines and accompanying news articles decry the lack of workers to fill many job categories and seem absolutely perplexed as to the reason. Are they so blinded by political correctness that they refuse to admit the obvious; the workers that would have filled those jobs have been killed by abortion?

How many scientists, doctors, nurses, factory workers, farmers, janitors and other willing workers have been sacrificed so that irresponsible people can continue to engage in irresponsible behavior? So if the birth control doesn’t work, they have a backup.

Too many women have been convinced that if they are to be successful in the business and professional world, they must not be slowed down by an inconvenient pregnancy.

They ignore the fact that vast numbers of people are eager to adopt those babies unwanted by their parents. Pregnant women without money can receive help from pregnancy resource centers all over our nation. There are really no valid reasons for induced abortion. The often touted “life or health of the mother” is rarely a factor.

One of the main reasons that liberals hate President Trump so much is that he is our greatest pro-life president, doing even more than Ronald Reagan, and that is saying a lot.