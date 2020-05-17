Vicki Burke: GOP favors power, money over health

When Dr. Fauci said we need to recognize that infection in children is occurring, and we need to keep our children safe and be careful in reopening schools. President Trump says that is “an unacceptable answer.”

The appeal by the Republicans to the Wisconsin Supreme Court has now blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home plan which has been saving lives in Wisconsin.

I note that they were staying safer-at-home as they made the decision. For Republicans it is about power and money. They blocked Gov. Evers without a plan of their own, just as they are doing away with the Affordable Care Act without a health-care plan of their own.

So now we hear it will be 3,000 deaths a day come Memorial Day. While we are remembering the military dead we can also get ready to honor the many health-care workers and vulnerable citizens who will perish to the almighty dollar.

All those who have been fooled by the Republicans right-to-life and pro-life slogans should wake up and think about what it really means. To me it is advocating programs that support the vulnerable and elderly. It is providing opportunities and education for all to thrive and survive, making a better life for all.

In November, please vote for those who really support life.

Vicki Burke is former La Crosse County Democratic Party chair.

