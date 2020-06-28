Vince Hatt: How much do we love nature?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not going to write to you now about climate change. You already know about that.

I am not going to speak about rising waters around island nations. You have your own problems.

I am not going to tell you about melting Arctic glaciers. Your concern now is focused on your fast-melting savings.

I am going to speak to you about love and your loving memories in nature. Moments that you wished you could stay in forever. Moments that filled you with wonder and gratitude.

Perhaps it was by a trout stream. Or a sunset over the ocean. Or a gentle deer streaking through the trees. Or a moment with the unconditional love of your pet.

We have these moments. Which one of yours comes to mind now? Take your time until it comes. There is no hurry.

I am also going to speak to you about oneness and your memories of feeling at one with others. Moments that you wished you could stay in forever. Moments that filled you with wonder and gratitude.