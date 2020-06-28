Vince Hatt: How much do we love nature?

I am not going to write to you now about climate change. You already know about that.
I am not going to speak about rising waters around island nations. You have your own problems.
I am not going to tell you about melting Arctic glaciers. Your concern now is focused on your fast-melting savings.
I am going to speak to you about love and your loving memories in nature. Moments that you wished you could stay in forever. Moments that filled you with wonder and gratitude.
Perhaps it was by a trout stream. Or a sunset over the ocean. Or a gentle deer streaking through the trees. Or a moment with the unconditional love of your pet.
We have these moments. Which one of yours comes to mind now? Take your time until it comes. There is no hurry.
I am also going to speak to you about oneness and your memories of feeling at one with others. Moments that you wished you could stay in forever. Moments that filled you with wonder and gratitude.
Perhaps it was when you first held your child. Or a deeply sharing time with a significant other. Or when your team won the big game. Or you joined hands in prayer with someone suffering. Which one of your memories comes to mind now? Take your time until it comes. There is no hurry.
There are three other ways we can come to the realization we are one. First is to discover a common enemy. We currently have a common enemy: COVID-19.
Secondly, is through science. The most powerful image that we are one is a photo of the Earth from outer space. The Earth looks like a tiny blue marble traveling by itself in a universe too vast to imagine. It appears fragile. There are no boundaries on it. Everything is part of the one Earth.
Science also demonstrates that a small change in one part of the Earth can cause a huge change in the entire planet. It is called the butterfly effect even though it has nothing to do with butterflies. This means that everything on Earth is part of one connected system.
Thirdly, spirituality points to our oneness.
A main theme in Hebrew Scriptures is that the people of Israel are all in this together. They believed they would not be saved individually but as a community. This belief about community is also maintained in some African cultures today.
The mystics of spiritual traditions experience their oneness with everything. If you experience that everything is profoundly connected, you may be a mystic and not even know it.
Now I am going to write about global warming. I am not going to feed you data. Data has not convinced enough people to save us from disastrous effects. Perhaps remembered experiences can.
Many people will not greatly sacrifice based on data. Many people will sacrifice for love.
If you have powerful memories of loving something in nature, you may be willing to make sacrifices to protect nature from harm. Is your love for something in nature intense? If so, what specific sacrifices are you willing to make to reduce global warming? They need to be real and concrete.
Another part of love is what I call holy anger. It is the anger you feel when you see a child abused. I hope you feel holy anger when you see how fossil fuel companies are using marketing strategies to hide their abuse of the Earth. I hope you feel holy anger toward the federal government for its inaction to save the planet from devastation. Holy anger enough to make sure your every vote is for a candidate who will aggressively fight for climate change action.
“We’re all in this together” is the mantra of the day.
How deeply do you feel this? When you look at planet Earth from space, isn’t it obvious that we are one? The longing of the human heart is to be one with nature, other people or God. Can “We’re all in this together” move from a feeling to a new, better way of life?
This new way of life requires a letting go that will be profound. Yet the current, smog-free, blue skies over Los Angeles is a sign of the blessings that will come.
Some people have already made this shift to a much more sustainable life. Will you become one with them?
You already love and have a oneness with your children and grandchildren. How the future health and quality of their lives will be depends on your answers and actions.
Vince Hatt of La Crosse is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby.
