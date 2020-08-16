Vince Hatt: Is president truly pro-life?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can understand why most pro-life Evangelicals and Catholics voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Now that they have experienced Trump as president, I wonder what they will do in 2020.

Here’s why I can understand their 2016 vote. I am a “seamless garment” pro-life Catholic. I believe in the sacredness and dignity of human life from its beginning to death.

My “seamless garment” includes everything — from an adequate safety net for new mothers, sufficient child care, health care as a right, ending the death penalty — to compassionate hospice care for the dying.

I felt somewhat comfortable with the Democratic Party under Bill Clinton.

Clinton supported most of my seamless garment issues. His administration made decisions that reduced the number of abortions. His statement that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” seemed to be a compromise position that could work in a deeply divided country. Moreover, the statement indicated an openness to dialogue and discussion.

In 2012, the Democrats took “safe, legal and rare” out of their platform. By 2016, being pro-choice seemed to be a litmus test to be a Democrat. Their position: A woman has a total right to control “her body.”