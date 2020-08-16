Vince Hatt: Is president truly pro-life?

I can understand why most pro-life Evangelicals and Catholics voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Now that they have experienced Trump as president, I wonder what they will do in 2020.
Here’s why I can understand their 2016 vote. I am a “seamless garment” pro-life Catholic. I believe in the sacredness and dignity of human life from its beginning to death.
My “seamless garment” includes everything — from an adequate safety net for new mothers, sufficient child care, health care as a right, ending the death penalty — to compassionate hospice care for the dying.
I felt somewhat comfortable with the Democratic Party under Bill Clinton.
Clinton supported most of my seamless garment issues. His administration made decisions that reduced the number of abortions. His statement that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” seemed to be a compromise position that could work in a deeply divided country. Moreover, the statement indicated an openness to dialogue and discussion.
In 2012, the Democrats took “safe, legal and rare” out of their platform. By 2016, being pro-choice seemed to be a litmus test to be a Democrat. Their position: A woman has a total right to control “her body.”
There was no room for discussion about when human life begins. No discussion about a living being in her womb that has DNA distinctively different from hers. No acknowledgement that it is about more than just “her body.” No willingness to give an inch.
Many in the pro-life camp became equally extreme in the opposite direction. Some even called those who had abortions “murderers” with no compassion toward the reality of their complex situations. Pro-lifers were not interested in dialogue about the deep division in our pluralistic society. For them, compromise was appeasement.
Now it is 2020. Did Trump succeed as a pro-life president? He did appoint two conservatives to the Supreme Court. He did support more restrictive laws concerning abortions. But he failed the extreme pro-lifers among Evangelicals and Catholics. He failed to get Roe v. Wade overturned.
Even the conservative court would not support some of the more restrictive laws concerning abortion. On June 29, the Supreme Court made its first abortion ruling since Trump’s two appointed justices joined the court. This court overturned the Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges in a nearby hospital.
Why did Chief Justice John Roberts vote to overturn this law when he voted to uphold an essentially identical Texas law in 2016? Because in 2016, the court overturned the Texas law in spite of Roberts’ vote. If the Texas law is unconstitutional, then the Louisiana law is also unconstitutional.
Why did Roberts seem inconsistent? Because Roberts has respect for precedent. Overturning the Texas law had set a precedent. Generally, Roberts believes that, absent special circumstances, like cases are to be treated alike.
However, overturning Roe v. Wade would not end abortions in our country. Then States would individually determine their own laws. The laws would vary from state to state, from liberal to restrictive laws concerning abortion. One does not need to have much imagination to realize the chaos this would cause.
Succinctly, Trump has failed the pro-life movement.
On a broader scale, Trump is not really pro-life. He may be “pro-birth,” but he is not pro-life. For example, it is not pro-life to:
- Separate children from their parents at our borders and place them in cage.
- Deny global warming as more people die from extreme heat and more violent climate disasters.
- Reduce the social safety net for poor people.
- Eliminate health care for people covered by the Affordable Care Act.
- Reinstate the federal death penalty.
In addition to these, his entire response to COVID-19 has certainly not been pro-life. He originally denied it was real. ”One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
As the virus spread, he minimized the deaths and focused on opening up the economy. Then he violated his own guidelines by not using and politicizing face masks.
Now he pressures schools to bring students back to class by asserting falsely that children are safe from coronavirus. In the meantime, about 1,000 people die each day. The total number dead grows past 170,000 with no end in sight.
Some future historians will establish Trump’s decisions have contributed to tens of thousands of deaths that were avoidable with a more effectively administered federal strategy.
Trump has failed to enact more restrictive abortion laws. Secondly, he is not truly pro-life.
Will any of this give pause to pro-life Evangelicals and Catholics as they vote?
I wonder.
