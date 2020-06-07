Vince Hatt: Let's build a Statue of Responsibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Using the cover of “freedom,” Americans are breaking laws regarding wearing masks in public, gathering in large numbers in churches and even rioting on the streets.

Long ago, Viktor Frankl wrote a symbolic challenge to this attitude. “I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast,” he states in “Man’s Search for Meaning.”

We have a widespread attitude of irresponsible freedom in our country. We sing that we live in the “land of the free.” But with freedom comes responsibility — a responsibility to protect the rights of others.

We wear masks in crowds, not as a limit to our freedom, but as a responsibility to protect the health of others.

It is sad that churches are upping the ante by playing the “religious freedom card.” Church leaders are claiming that states are interfering with religious freedom by limiting the number of people who can attend a church service.