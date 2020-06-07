Vince Hatt: Let's build a Statue of Responsibility
Vince Hatt: Let's build a Statue of Responsibility

Using the cover of “freedom,” Americans are breaking laws regarding wearing masks in public, gathering in large numbers in churches and even rioting on the streets.

Long ago, Viktor Frankl wrote a symbolic challenge to this attitude. “I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast,” he states in “Man’s Search for Meaning.”

We have a widespread attitude of irresponsible freedom in our country. We sing that we live in the “land of the free.” But with freedom comes responsibility — a responsibility to protect the rights of others.

We wear masks in crowds, not as a limit to our freedom, but as a responsibility to protect the health of others.

It is sad that churches are upping the ante by playing the “religious freedom card.” Church leaders are claiming that states are interfering with religious freedom by limiting the number of people who can attend a church service.

President Donald Trump supported this attitude when he ordered churches to be reopened nationwide. His demand has no legal effect since local governments have jurisdiction in these matters. Trump believes “I have an Article 2 where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” as he famously said last year.

As Michael Winters noted in the National Catholic Reporter, Trump forgets the Constitution begins with “We the people” not “I alone can fix it.”

Trump’s trumpeted call resembles the fable of King Canute who ordered ocean waves to recede. Trump insisted that church liturgies were “essential” services, exempt from public health restrictions. It is interesting to note that he did not actually attend church services but went golfing instead.

On May 21, the bishops of Minnesota announced they were going to play the religious freedom card. They were going to welcome worshippers to Mass in excess of government prescribed limits. “I am grateful to be with you today,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda began, “to defend the religious exercise of our Catholic community and all communities of faith in the state of Minnesota.” In a letter the bishops added, “We are blessed to live in a nation that guarantees the free exercise of religion.”

In a rare situation where one bishop publicly contradicts another, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich responded immediately in America magazine. Citing a Vatican II document, he explained that religious liberty “is not of itself an unlimited right. The just limits of religious freedom must be determined in each situation with political prudence, according to the requirements of the common good.”

He understands the problem is not an anti-religious governor but a nonpartisan virus.

Cupich has been leading the charge among American bishops to speak about the issues that Pope Francis has on his agenda: climate change, care for the environment, the oppression of the poor, income inequality, health care as a human right, immigration and human trafficking.

On the other hand, for years American bishops have focused on religious freedom. Each year they sponsor the “Fortnights for Freedom” program that concludes on the Fourth of July. In spite of their efforts, this program has had little traction with Catholic laity.

On Friday, May 29, the Supreme Court responded by rejecting a church’s challenge to California’s COVID-19 restrictions by a 5-4 vote. “Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” wrote Chief Justice Roberts.

Roberts indicated that he will not join conservative judges’ efforts to override public health issues in the name of religious freedom.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the dissenting opinion. While Roberts began by noting that COVID-19 has “killed thousands of people in California and more than 100,000 nationwide,” Kavanaugh crafted a narrative of religious discrimination that avoided this reality.

The court’s ruling was its first attempt to balance the public health crisis against the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom. It also expanded the Supreme Court’s engagement with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

There seems to be a vocal minority of Americans who will not take into consideration the common good in any of their decisions. They are adamant about unrestricted freedom. I doubt the construction of a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast would change their behavior.

Vince Hatt

