Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not the first to misuse the Bible. Preachers, politicians and propagandists have been doing it for over 2000 years.
Sessions cherry-picked a line from Romans to justify separating children from their parents at our southern border. He apparently forgot Exodus 22: 20 in the Hebrew Scriptures: “You shall not molest or oppress an alien, for you were once aliens yourselves in the land of Egypt.”
He completely ignored all the words and acts of Jesus filled with compassion. Specifically, Jesus himself identified with the stranger when he said, “I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matt. 25:35). Jesus further affirmed that those who welcomed the stranger were blessed.
Session appealed to Romans 13:1 which states “there is no authority except from God, and those authorities that exist have been instituted by God.”
This verse has been used by Nazis demanding that Christians participate in the genocide of the Jews; by South African Christians defending apartheid; and by American Christians validating slavery. British loyalists quoted it to those who supported the American Revolution.
Paul clearly asserts there is a higher law: “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law” (Romans 13:10).
On June 25, 2018, the Wisconsin Council of Churches in “On the Misuse of Scripture to Justify Injustice,” stated: “We declare that our common Christian witness is imperiled by inauthentic teaching in the public square. … The criminalization and detention of undocumented immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers is manifestly unjust.”
Let’s be honest. You can find some quote in the Bible to justify almost anything. For example, the Bible states “There is no God” (Psalm 14:1). If you look it up, the full quote is “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’”
Many people misquote the Bible because they don’t understand some basic facts about it. First of all, the Bible is not a book. It is a library. It contains all kinds of writing — poetry, history, essay, short stories, parables, letters and gospel. One has to understand what kind of writing is being quoted.
“The sun silently melts into the ocean” is true in a poetry book but is false in a science book. The book of Jonah is a humorous satirical story, not history. It has truth, but the truth is not about a large fish swallowing a person and three days later vomiting him intact on a beach. One of its truths is that it is folly to try to run away from God — a truth that millions have learned the hard way over centuries. Another of its truths is that it highlights the folly of an intolerant nationalism that limits God’s love to any nation.
Secondly, the human authors of the Bible were often focused on meaning, not facts. There are several statements about the passion and death of Jesus that do not fit together. There were no attempts by the authors of the Gospels to reconcile them. They left them as they were because they focused on the meaning, not the details, of Christ’s passion and death. Early Christians were certainly bright enough to see these apparent contradictions. They were also wise enough not to get lost in them.
Is the temperature of 42 degrees warm or cold? It depends on the context. It is warm in January and cold in July. Context is everything. The more we can learn of the context of the writing, the better the chance we have to understand it.
Before I would trust the interpretation of people using Scripture, I would check whether they understood the type of writing, focused on the meaning rather than details, and appreciated the historical context of the writing. In addition, they would have to understand the whole movement of the unfolding mystery of God and our response to God in this “greatest story ever told.”
That is why I don’t trust Jeff Sessions’ interpretation of Scripture. He reminds me of William Sloane Coffin, who says that “(t)oo many Christians use the Bible as a drunk does a lamppost — for support rather than illumination.”
I have studied physics. There is a lot I don’t understand about it. I’m OK with this. It has not led to unbelief but to awe. The mystery of the universe is a wonderful, beautiful amazing story.
I have studied the Bible. There is a lot I don’t understand about it. I’m OK with this. It has not led to unbelief but to awe. The mystery of God and our response is a wonderful, beautiful amazing story.
One must consider the possibility that some scribe writing for a Pope , put words in Jesus's mouth that he really didn't say, like the eternal damnation thing. The Roman Catholic Church needing fear to keep the faithful in line and obedient, and paying. Consider too the Gnostic gospels found at Nag Hammadi, or the Gospel of Judas, or the Gospel of Mary, which are quite different from the gospels of the Bible. Pauline Christianity won out because it was better organized, not because it's more valid than the Gnostics or the Jewish Christians led by Jesus's brother, James..
Kingman you have hit on the very issue why people have such an issue with the Bible. It is interpreted thru the lenses of the current culture. Our culture is constantly changing and there fore the meaning of the Bible for those that put the importance of culture above Gods word will constantly change. So when reading the Bible and seeking its wisdom do you interpret it as the word of God which does not change or relative to your cultural beliefs.
The Bible contains much that was written by propagandists and it was assembled by propagandists. That doesn't make it bad. It means you need to be aware of what you read and the circumstances surrounding its creation. Just like real life.
Wow awesome column! Vince states it perfectly on how to use and understand the bible. The age old question of whether to take the writings of the bible literally or not has been around forever. The bible often contradicts itself. People like to think it is a history book, or a science book. We must always remember God did not write the book, it was written by men, who were inspired by God but none the less written by men. And therefor it is not perfect and often hard to interpret in today's culture, but there are over riding themes that are useful in all ages and cultures.
