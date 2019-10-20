I went to bed Oct. 9 believing I had experienced a watershed moment.
A Fox News poll indicated that 51% of registered voters now favored President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. Moreover, Trump’s base was eroding.
Favoring impeachment and removal from office was up 10% among rural whites, 8% among men without a college education, and 5% among white evangelicals. It seems clear Trump will be impeached. Removal from office will now be in the hands of Senate Republicans.
It will be fascinating to watch this group as it gets tossed around in the stormy seas of questions from the media. (The questions will not be fake.)
In addition, on Oct. 9, Joe Biden finally joined the rest of the Democratic candidates for president. He announced that he favored Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.
Now the big question: How are Democratic candidates going to treat those who voted for Trump in 2016?
On Sept. 4, 2016, a Muslim woman taught me the right way to treat Trump voters.
I was attending the 53rd annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America. I was listening to “Moral Mandates,” a speech by Dalia Fahmy, assistant professor of political science at Long Island University.
She said don’t mock the white males at Trump rallies. Don’t you realize the highest suicide rate in our country is that of uneducated white males? Can’t you understand their fears about being able to feed and care for their families?
Unfortunately, Hillary Clinton did not hear this speech.
She showed a total lack of understanding the pain of many Trump backers. At a fundraiser in New York City, she stated that half of Donald Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables” characterized by “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” views.
This was not only arrogant and judgmental, it was dumb. To characterize perhaps 40 million voters as “deplorables” is not the way to win an election.
Democratic candidates need to listen to the wisdom of Fahmy. They may want to indict Trump, but they need to listen with understanding to Trump voters. Many are not racists. After all, many of them voted for Obama twice. Many are not Islamophobic. They were troubled by what Trump was saying about Muslims.
Many Trump voters were frightened people worried about their future. They were working-class Americans who had been getting the shaft from economic policies from presidents of both parties the past 40 years.
Clinton’s remark proved she didn’t understand them. Trump claimed he understood their plight and promised he would fight for them. This made his frequent vulgarities seem like an asset, not a liability.
As Michael Winters wrote in the National Catholic Reporter, Democrats need to borrow a page from Pope Francis. They need to dialog with these folks without judgments. Winters states that Democrats need to “really listen to the concerns of working class voters who resent being lectured about their values and lifestyles.”
They need to go to places like Harlan County, Ky. On July 1, the mining company, Blackjewel, declared bankruptcy. Soon some 300 miners not only lost their jobs, they were still owed $2.6 million in wages.
Democrats need to tell these hurting people that they understand why they may have voted for Trump. Trump promised he would bring back coal mining. It did not happen. Democrats could say to them, “We failed to hear your pain in 2016. Now we not only hear it but will bring your concerns with us to the presidency.”
Winters suggests there are three issues these presidential candidates could talk about that may help voters abandon Trump.
First, the economy. The voters Trump called “the forgotten Americans” were still forgotten when he crafted his tax bill. Wealthy people and corporations received most of the tax breaks. Moreover, his trade policies have caused manufacturing towns and Midwestern farmers to suffer.
Second, immigration. Two-thirds of Americans oppose his family separation policy, which is also contrary to the Republican pro-family position.
Third, abortion. Democrats need to be more open to pro-life people. Being pro-choice should not be the litmus test for being a Democrat. The reality of an unwanted pregnancy can be a heartbreaking complexity. For over the past 50 years, there has been no consensus about abortion, nor will there be in the foreseeable future.
I have many dear relatives and friends who voted for Trump. I understand. I have voted for candidates who disappointed me. I hope my friends and relatives, and others too, may have a watershed moment as well.
