Vince Hatt: Will we choose hope or cynicism?

“Hope has two daughters. Both of them are lovely. They are anger and effort,” writes St. Augustine around the year 400.
I will tell you two stories of hope in 2020. The first is about signs in a park. The second, which is still in process, is about the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 26, 2019, a Muslim woman tells a story to our La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network of being harassed in Weigant Park.
She, another Muslim woman and their children were spending a pleasant day in the park. A person drives by and yells to them that they are not welcome here. He drives around the block and yells the same cruel statement a second time. They are frightened. They go home quickly.
Members of LISSN — who stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims and other groups facing discrimination — are people of hope. We feel anger when we hear her story. We will respond with steady, loving confrontation.
We discuss what will be the focus of our effort. We commit to work with the Weigant neighborhood group and its “Hate Has No Home Here” sign project.
We have hope because of our confidence in La Crosse residents, our elected local government and our police. This hope is well-founded as they have supported our responses to hate messages toward Muslims in the past.
Our conclusion was to celebrate the addition of “All Are Welcome” signs to our parks on April 25. This is postponed due to the pandemic.
The second story is about the response of our federal government and citizens to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hope in our federal government has been declining for years. During the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, nearly 80 percent of Americans trusted the government in Washington “always or most of the time.”
During the Johnson administration, with doubts about the purpose of the Vietnam war, trust began to plummet.
You have free articles remaining.
In his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 1981, President Reagan stated what many citizens believed: “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” Recent surveys indicate trust in the federal government is less than 20 percent.
With all due respect to President Reagan, when problems become nation-sized, the federal government is the solution. The federal government responded with solutions to the Great Depression and World War II. How is it responding to the nation-sized pandemic of 2020? Do we have hope in its response?
Let’s consider the opposite of St. Augustine’s statement regarding hope. It would read, “Despair has two sons. Both of them are ugly. They are cynicism and apathy.”
These ugly sons are repeatedly present as responses to federal efforts. Social media is full of cynical statements. The humor of late-night comedians is rampant with cynicism.
Last weekend, TV news featured thousands of spring breakers, apathetically crowding on beaches.
Since many young people act as if they are functionally immortal, their comments indicated they had no concern regarding the coronavirus. Moreover, since many were going home to live, there was almost no awareness of bringing the deadly virus to their aging parents and grandparents.
In a few months, we will elect federal government leaders. We will elect a president, all of the House of Representatives, and about one-third of the Senate.
Will these people restore faith in the federal government? Without this faith, there will be little hope.
LeaderEthics-Wisconsin believes ethical leaders inspire faith and hope. Its members believe ethical leaders are truthful, transparent with public information, unifiers rather than dividers, and willing to represent the collective interests of all citizens — not just favored groups.
Will we go to the polls? Will our anger give us energy to get there and help others get there? Will we make the effort to study all candidates and decide which ones most inspire trust and hope?
Or do we go on social media, focusing on cynicism? Do we stay at home and apathetically say, “it doesn’t matter if we vote or not?” Do we despairingly believe there is no hope for the federal government?
This story is still in process. Hope has lovely daughters. Despair has ugly sons. Which will we chose?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!