Vince Hatt: Will we choose hope or cynicism?

“Hope has two daughters. Both of them are lovely. They are anger and effort,” writes St. Augustine around the year 400.

I will tell you two stories of hope in 2020. The first is about signs in a park. The second, which is still in process, is about the coronavirus pandemic.

On Aug. 26, 2019, a Muslim woman tells a story to our La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network of being harassed in Weigant Park.

She, another Muslim woman and their children were spending a pleasant day in the park. A person drives by and yells to them that they are not welcome here. He drives around the block and yells the same cruel statement a second time. They are frightened. They go home quickly.

Members of LISSN — who stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims and other groups facing discrimination — are people of hope. We feel anger when we hear her story. We will respond with steady, loving confrontation.

We discuss what will be the focus of our effort. We commit to work with the Weigant neighborhood group and its “Hate Has No Home Here” sign project.