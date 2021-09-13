Virginia Heffernan: Our fire and flood summer predicts a catastrophic future

The too-scorched West gives way to the drowned East across a surprisingly clear border that runs down the middle of the Dakotas and cuts through Texas.

Left of the line, there are a lot of amber hues, indicating that rainfall has decreased by between 1 and 5 inches since 1991.

To the right, it’s largely medium to dark aqua green. Rainfall in these areas has increased by between 2 and 5 inches in the same period. The exception is a swath of the Southern states — chiefly Georgia, North Carolina and northern Florida — that in places are about as dehydrated as Arizona.

In short, the map gives context to the West Coast’s consuming fires, the lethal storm surges in Louisiana, the flash floods in Tennessee and the Hurricane Ida aftermath that flooded houses and closed schools in New York this week.

It all adds up to a century that has broken out of the steadier weather patterns of the past, in which flood and drought were indeed “events.” It signals a breakdown of climate but, more important, a breakdown of American government and industry, which have utterly failed over the last 50 years to modify a rapacious economy that still depends on gouging stuff out of the earth and burning it.

The result can be charted: precipitation changes.