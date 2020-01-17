Virginia Heffernan: Warren taught Sanders a master class in handling sexism

We all know this stock male move: Come on, baby, give me a hug; we’re still friends.

Sure, during the debate, Sanders had gaslighted Warren over whether he told her a female candidate couldn’t win the 2020 election. But now he wanted her to forgive and forget. If he could be seen shaking her hand, he might be off the hook. But ... nope. Warren didn’t play along. Sanders huffed off.

No one, or at least no Democrat, can afford to get gender issues wrong these days.

The remarkable radioactivity of gender issues may have been best illustrated in a 2018 “Saturday Night Live” sketch, in which a group at a dinner table discusses a date-rape charge. None of the friends can put a foot right, and each false move sets off a horror-movie montage. When one character says something dicey like, “While I applaud the #MeToo movement...” or “She should have just left,” terror reigns. Buffaloes charge, necromancy is in the air, and the pizza rat appears to forecast end times.

Sanders understandably wants to preempt one of those horror shows.