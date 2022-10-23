Vote YES for LA Crosse Schools: Don't settle for short-term solutions

The Tribune Editorial Board acknowledges in its recent editorial that voting no on the new school referendum on November 8 fixes nothing—it would not unite the community, nor would it solve the three fundamental challenges the School District of La Crosse faces: declining enrollment, increased maintenance costs for aging buildings, and a growing budget deficit.

These issues have been acknowledged by all sides of this debate, yet only one viable solution has emerged. After two years of carefully studying these problems, our elected school board arrived at a consensus recommendation: consolidate our two high schools into one building at the Trane site and move middle schoolers into our current high schools.

This solution was supported by community surveys that led to the ballot referendum this fall. These surveys were completed by parents, teachers, staff, and community members. Supporting documents and studies have always been public-facing and fully transparent. The final plan was compared against eight others, none of which met all three of the school district’s problems.

Now, as election day approaches, the Editorial Board has cast all that aside, misrepresenting both the extraordinarily hard work undertaken by the school board and district leadership as well as the community input that guided it. While offering no specifics, the Board even claims that a no vote “could lead to a plan that is publicly supported and endorsed by the city and its neighbors and stakeholders that include the teachers.”

First, teachers and staff have been part of this process since the beginning: they were invited to all focus groups organized by the school district, including sessions held exclusively for them (administrators even met with middle and high school teachers and staff at their own facilities to hear about their schools’ unique needs).

Second, the school district has engaged the community from the beginning, all the way back to May 2021. This has always been an open, transparent, community-wide conversation and process. To suggest otherwise is a slap in the face to district parents and community members who have been engaged over the past two years and are enthusiastically voting YES.

Last, the Editorial Board implies that the school board, district administration, and the community members who support this plan somehow totally overlooked a higher quality option. Yet no one, including the Editorial Board, has suggested an alternative that meaningfully addresses the district’s urgent needs. If they truly believed there’s a better way, they’ve missed hundreds of opportunities to vouch for it during the planning process.

Change is hard and can be scary. It has been decades since we’ve had a single high school in our community. But let’s challenge ourselves to see past short-term obstacles and look to the horizon. Let’s unite over a better future for our children, rather than letting geography divide us—let’s lead by example and show our kids that we are one La Crosse.

Contrary to the Editorial Board’s claims, the proposed referendum would unite us by bringing all of our high school students together under one roof to learn and grow with one another. It would provide our children with equitable resources, enhanced curricula, and enrichment opportunities. It would also save $4.5 million per year, money that could be reinvested in our children and teachers.

Consolidation at all levels is inevitable, the vote on November 8 will only determine what it looks like. Don’t settle for short-term solutions: vote for the plan that solves the school district’s challenges, provides our children with the top-notch education they deserve, and generates the financial savings to attract and retain excellent teachers and staff.

We believe in La Crosse, that’s why we’re voting yes.