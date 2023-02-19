Imagine yourself in a city where you don’t know anyone. You suddenly develop chest pain, lightheadedness, and profuse sweating. People nearby notice your distress and call 911. Emergency medical services arrive and suspect you are having a heart attack. They load you into an ambulance and take you to the nearest hospital, about which you know nothing. You don’t have time to check the hospital’s safety and quality rankings. Instead, you must trust that the doctors, nurses and others who will care for you are competent and will act in your best interests regardless of your age, gender, what you look like or believe, whom you love, your insurance status, whether you are housed or other personal characteristics.

Before the pandemic, we publicly asserted our value of being welcoming. We said, “All are welcome here. Our organization’s goal is to ensure inclusiveness and participation of diverse employees at all levels while providing high quality, culturally appropriate care in a welcoming environment for all patients.” We established an Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Committee with a community member, commenced lighting our hospital for special events (such as Pride month, Juneteenth, mental health awareness, etc.), supported White Coats for Black Lives, provided anti-bias training for our staff, provided funding for equity-focused community events and programs, and had not only the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration but also Ho-Chunk Nation leaders bless the land at the groundbreaking of our new hospital. We have also worked to establish a more diverse workforce and more diverse leadership teams. Why? According to Forbes, promoting equity, inclusion, and diversity has many benefits, including greater innovation and creativity, happier staff, increased productivity and better business outcomes. While we have more work to do, we will continue to aspire to be welcoming to all patients, staff and the communities we serve.

Our position has historical and religious roots. Our hospitals in La Crosse and Rochester were founded by Franciscans. Everything we do is guided by our primary value, “The needs of the patient come first,” and our Mayo-Franciscan values: respect, integrity, compassion, healing, teamwork, innovation, excellence and stewardship. Recall the story of Saint Francis and the leper. During Francis’ time, lepers were shunned. On a country road, Francis encountered a leper. Like others, he shunned them. Yet, at that moment, he was drawn to the leper, dismounted his horse, went to the leper, and embraced and kissed him. After leaving, Francis looked back, and the leper was mysteriously gone. Francis realized that he had had an encounter with God. Like Francis, we care for patients regardless of who they are or their medical conditions — whether contagious or with features that may violate social mores (such as appearances, behaviors and odors).

Unsurprisingly, many hospitals worldwide, like ours in La Crosse, are named “Saint Francis Hospital.” Many are also named “Good Samaritan Hospital.” Jesus, who had been teaching about loving your neighbor as yourself, was asked, “Who is my neighbor?” He then told the anti-racism parable of the Good Samaritan who cared for a stranger beaten and left for dead by bandits. A Jewish man and a temple priest, who would have been expected to offer aid, passed the injured man without providing help. Then the Samaritan encountered the man and helped him. This story is remarkable because the Jewish and Samaritan peoples distrusted and reviled each other. The parable breaks boundary expectations by having the despised foreigner be the story’s hero. Jesus’ point in this parable is that whoever offers compassion and help is the neighbor to the one in need. Like the Good Samaritan, we offer care to all people.

There are also moral and ethical reasons why we are welcoming. Prima facie ethics principles are beneficence and nonmaleficence (the duties to do good and avoid harm), respect for patient autonomy (the duty to respect patients and their values, goals, and preferences), and justice (the duty to treat patients fairly based on medical need, not on factors such as age, gender, race, religion, disability and so on). We are welcoming because of these principles. Most health care providers start with beneficence. How can I help you? Then nonmaleficence. I want to help, but not harm you. Shared decision-making promotes respect for patient autonomy. Yet, we live in a world with daunting social issues that affect health. Justice mandates that, as a health system, we attempt to address these issues while providing safe, high-quality and innovative care to patients.

There are medical reasons we are welcoming. Women, older adults, people with disabilities, poor people, LGBTQ+, communities of color and others have unique medical challenges that require special attention. For example, research has shown that gender bias in health care results in knowledge gaps (such as doctors knowing less about female, intersex and trans health than male health), delayed diagnoses, inadequate symptom management (such as pain) and worse outcomes (for example, women are less likely to survive a heart attack than men). We aspire to close these gaps.

So once again, imagine yourself in a city where you don’t know anyone, and you are having a heart attack. You are being taken to the nearest hospital. You must trust that the doctors, nurses, and others who will care for you are competent and will act in your best interests regardless of who you are. If there is one setting where biases and prejudices must be put aside, it is in our hospitals and health systems. Lives depend on it. And if not health systems, who?

These are the reasons we are a welcoming organization.

IN PHOTOS: Mayo hospital construction in La Crosse