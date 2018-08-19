Recycling has never been easier, more efficient and more capable of processing so many types of materials.
Why then, are so many perfectly good recyclables still thrown away?
According to National Geographic, only about 9 percent of plastic created in the United States is recycled.
Is it easier to toss everything in the trash? Sure, it’s a little easier, but recycling is really just tossing recyclable waste into a different bin. Using that recycling bin makes a lot of difference.
For one, recycling saves energy. The EPA states aluminum can be recycled using only 5 percent of the energy required to make the original product. For paper, it’s about 60 percent, and for plastic, about 67 percent.
Efficiency varies with the material, but in no situation with household recyclables does it take more energy to recycle something than to create something from new, raw materials.
Along the same lines, recycling also reduces carbon emissions because the energy used to create products comes mostly from burning carbon-emitting fossil fuels.
Recycling also saves on materials. The amount of metals like iron, copper and aluminum on earth is limited.
Oil, which is used to make plastic, is a non-renewable resource. Reusing these finite materials makes far more sense than leaving them in the landfill, not to mention it saves the energy needed to mine or drill for new raw materials.
Recycling even creates more jobs. According to the EPA, there are about six times as many jobs in the recycling industry compared to the solid-waste management industry. By converting waste into valuable raw materials, recycling is beneficial for the economy as well as the environment.
Waste that’s not recycled usually ends up in a landfill, if it doesn’t accidentally make its way into a waterway and eventually reach the ocean.
As landfill waste degrades, toxins are released and water entering the garbage results in a toxin-laden liquid called leachate. Older landfills had nothing to prevent leachate from polluting groundwater. While newer landfills have liners to significantly reduce leaking leachate, liners may not remain impermeable for the entire life of a landfill.
Landfills are designed to hold waste and to eventually be covered up, but burying trash does not make it go away or re-enter the environment in a harmless form. At best, the trash is neatly preserved for future generations to deal with. Recycling is a less risky option that addresses much of the waste problem.
Incinerators, like the one on French Island, may be better than landfills, but still share similar problems.
For one, recyclable materials are still discarded, and indeed are destroyed in a way that makes them unrecoverable. Incineration plants also create fewer jobs than either landfills or recycling, and save less energy than recycling.
Ash left behind is ladened with toxic heavy metals like lead and mercury, leaving the trash in a more dangerous form. That ash still ends up in a landfill, at best left for future generations and at worst polluting groundwater.
Sure, recycling is definitely preferable to throwing something away. It can still seem difficult to know what can be recycled. Here are some tips.
- Plastic bottles are recyclable, and the cap and label can be left on.
- Newspapers and most other paper products, so long as they’re clean, are recyclable, and so are cardboard boxes.
- Metal food and beverage cans are recyclable too. Just make sure to rinse out any remaining food.
Once clean, everything can be tossed into the big garbage bin with the green lid. No sorting or bagging is required. In fact, the preferred way to recycle is to not bag it. The process is simple, and every recycled item is being put to better use than if it had been thrown away.
For anyone looking to recycle more, anything made of plastic that has a triangle with a number between 1 and 7 on it can be recycled. Often, the marking is on the bottom of the bottle or package. Juice and milk cartons are recyclable. The list goes on.
A full list of items the city of La Crosse recycles and other recycling information can be found by going to the La Crosse Recycling Collection website. With a little practice, knowing what’s recyclable and what’s not is easy.
In an ideal world, there would be no waste, landfills or incinerators. As it is, everyone can at least reduce their environmental impact by making recycling a daily habit.
