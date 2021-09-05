Ylonda Bakkum: A Labor Day call for Gunderson to increase pay for staff

As COVID patients start to flood into Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center once again, frontline hospital workers are continuing to come into work every day and do our jobs. We are putting ourselves and our families at risk, carrying out our essential duties, because we’re dedicated to keeping our hospital running for our community. But we’re struggling with crisis-level understaffing that has been caused by shamefully low wages and severe employee burnout. So this Labor Day, we’re calling on Gundersen to respect and value our sacrifices, so we can ensure the best quality patient care.

As an environmental services worker, I have a role that is not often appreciated, but is vital for patient safety and infection control, especially during this deadly pandemic. My coworkers and I in environmental services work diligently to keep patient rooms and the entire hospital sanitized and clean. I sometimes have to clean and disinfect up to 20 rooms per shift.

The service and support workers at Gundersen--including certified nursing assistants, and employees in environmental services, dietary, laundry and maintenance, among other important job titles--are too often overlooked and drastically underpaid. For some positions, wages are as low as $11.40 an hour. I make slightly more at $14.40 an hour during the week and $15.90 on the weekends, but still have to live paycheck to paycheck.