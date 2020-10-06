100720-lt-opn-wedsedit

Gov. Tony Evers has

steered $30 million

from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to emergency rent assistance for lower-income people. That's kept evictions fairly stable, Volk said, despite higher unemployment. President Donald Trump's

executive order

halting many evictions through the end of the year also has helped, though some Wisconsin counties are being more strict about the rule than others. A potential eviction must be related to the novel virus for the moratorium to apply. Congress and the White House should compromise on

another relief bill