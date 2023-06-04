The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey last month and it includes information that should give Wisconsin school districts pause when they consider cutting extracurricular activities.

Such activities can become targets when districts have tight budgets. That’s understandable to some degree. It’s easier to make the case for protecting spending that directly relates to the classroom than it is for activities that take place outside normal hours and involve far fewer students.

What that ignores, though, is the apparent protective effect on students’ mental health that extracurricular activities provide.

Many people look back on their high school years as one of the best times of their lives. What is often lost as years replace reality with rose-colored glasses is that it is also a phenomenally stressful time. High school is when children learn to become adults.

The gulf between a 14- or 15-year-old freshman and an 18-year-old senior is immense. They experience rapid mental, physical and emotional changes. Their social worlds become much more complex. Yes, there are good times with lifelong friends. But there are also difficult days. How could there not be in such a rapidly evolving situation? And it shows. More than half of the students surveyed reported they were anxious about their lives.

Extracurricular activities, the report found, were clearly associated with helping students maintain a sense that they belong in school and that they have supportive teachers. Only 45% of the students said they belonged when they did not participate in extracurricular activities. That figure jumped to 69% for those who did.

Rates for anxiety, depression and those considering suicide were similarly lower for students who were in extracurriculars. Those involved in extracurricular activities were less than half as likely to attempt suicide as those who were not.

That’s important because there are some concerning trends involving students’ mental health. The percentage of students considering suicide fell for two decades, but has begun to climb again. The report says 27% of students seriously considered a suicide attempt in 1993. That was down to 13% in 2013.

Since then, the figures have climbed again. Surveys in 2017 and 2019 found 16% of students reported serious consideration of suicide. The figure rose again in 2021, to 18%. That should be an immediate concern for parents and educators.

Interestingly, one of the things many adults think of as an essential step in growing up seems to exacerbate mental health challenges for students. Those who work more than 10 hours per week had higher rates for both anxiety and depression.

There is good news from the report, too. Alcohol consumption is generally down. Slightly more than a quarter of students in the newest survey reported having consumed alcohol in the past 30 days. The figure was 54% in 2001.

The percentage of students reporting abuse of over-the-counter medications is falling, though abuse of prescription painkillers is largely unchanged. And the 10.2% of students who said they were offered drugs at school was “at its lowest recorded level.”

This report should remind adults who make decisions about funding and activities that providing them accomplishes more than creating well-rounded teens. It can make a profound difference in students’ lives in both the short and long terms.

Being a teenager is hard enough. If we think back, we can all remember difficult times from our own high school years. We can also remember what helped. Having extracurricular outlets provides an effective and important safety net for many students, and we hope those in positions of authority remember it.