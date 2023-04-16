The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a superb start to their season, clubbing the rival Cubs and sweeping the payroll-rich Mets.

By comparison, the team’s bid for an improved stadium is in a slump.

That needs to change, with a fair deal for taxpayers that keeps the team in Milwaukee for decades.

Gov. Tony Evers has pitched $290 million for improvements to American Family Field in the state budget. The 22-year-old stadium needs repairs to its retractable roof, new elevators, more spaces for groups and other renovations to stay competitive, according to the team.

That’s great if Vos can pressure the Brewers for a longer lease to keep the Crew in Milwaukee past 2043, which is how far Evers’ proposal would extend the team’s stay from its current expiration in 2030. Vos may be right that taxpayers deserve more. Lawmakers should ask for a careful financial analysis from their neutral and reliable Fiscal Bureau.

A “good cop, bad cop” approach — with Evers as Santa Claus, and Vos as Scrooge — just might work in negotiations with the team.

But Vos and his colleagues shouldn’t get too cute with the partisan slams. If the Brewers were to leave Milwaukee, the blame now would clearly rest on the Republicans.

The Brewers leaving Milwaukee would be the worst thing to hit Wisconsin since, well, the Braves left for Atlanta in 1966. The team’s impact on our economy, jobs and psyche is huge.

And it wasn’t that long ago that Vos and Co. were throwing $3 billion in potential taxpayer subsidies at their Foxconn mirage in Racine County. The Brewers will easily outperform that overpriced flop, no matter what the price tag ends up being for fixing American Family Field.

The owners and players, of course, are rich people who could afford to pay for their own stadium if they chose to do so. But with so many states spoiling or seeking big-league teams, Wisconsin must recognize and respond to the competition. The Brewers aren’t threatening to leave, though many cities would love to have them.

Walker’s solid deal to keep the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin has worked out extremely well. This includes a 30-year lease on the gleaming Fiserv Forum, an energized Deer District in Downtown Milwaukee and an NBA championship in 2021 — with another run at the title this spring.

Though Walker committed $250 million in state subsidies, the team contributed another $250 million. Plus, the state continued to collect $6.5 million a year in income taxes from NBA players and support staff, which would have disappeared had the team left Milwaukee — something the league had threatened.

In the end, the public commitment to the Bucks was roughly a wash when you consider state tax withholdings on the growth in player salaries over time. And in return, the state kept one of its three big-league teams as an economic engine and unifying source of fun.

Now the state needs to make sure the Brewers stay in Wisconsin at a reasonable price.

While $290 million is a lot of money, it’s less than $50 a person across the state. And it would come from a state surplus, under the governor’s plan. So it’s not going to trigger a new tax or fee.

The Brew Crew is worth some public investment for the joy and thousands of jobs it brings to Wisconsin.

State leaders need to get a deal done sooner than later.